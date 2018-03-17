Eric Reid, a free-agent safety with a Pro Bowl season to his name, believes his national anthem protests are the reason he’s still on the open market.

NFL free agency rumors: S Eric Reid says owners aren’t offering deals due to his protests

Reid kneeled alongside Colin Kaepernick the entire 2016 season and without him into 2017. But Thursday on Twitter, Reid said his stance on racial injustice has essentially scared away NFL owners from offering him a contract this offseason.



The notion that I can be a great signing for your team for cheap, not because of my skill set but because I’ve protested systemic oppression, is ludicrous. If you think is, then your mindset is part of the problem too.

— Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 15, 2018





GMs aren’t the hold up broski. It’s ownership. People who know football know who can play. People who know me, know my character. https://t.co/M9ULziZg5V

— Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 16, 2018



Reid saw this coming. In December he acknowledged his protests might affect perception of him during free agency.

"I would say I understand that's a possibility," Reid said (via ESPN.com). "And I'm completely fine with it. The things that I've done, I stand by, and I've done that for my own personal beliefs. Like I said, I'm fine with whatever outcome happens because of that."

Before the Cardinals released Tyrann Mathieu earlier this week, Reid, 26, was considered the best available safety.