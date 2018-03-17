It should be obvious that safety Kurt Coleman never wanted to leave the Panthers to join the Saints.

Kurt Coleman clarifies move to Saints for Panthers fans who don't get it

Amazingly, for some Carolina faithful it is not.

Coleman said he is actually receiving blowback for signing with an NFC South rival even though it was the Panthers who cut him last month.

"Fans are really kind of mad about what this decision is," Coleman told co-host Phil Savage and me this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "What they don’t understand and fail to see is that I was released and I've got to do what’s best for me and my family.

"I think that kind of gets lost in translation. Everyone sees fantasy (football). They see people coming and going (from teams) but they don’t realize the implication it has on every single family where that’s going on."

Coleman's release saved Carolina $2.65 million against the salary cap. But it’s possible this move was also based on other factors like Coleman's age — he turns 30 on April 1 — and a dip in production last season, especially when it comes to creating turnovers.

In his defense, Coleman was forced to miss four games with a knee injury that could have contributed to the decline.

"We had a great year as a team,” said Coleman, referring to Carolina's 11-5 record that netted a playoff berth. “I felt like we had a good thing coming back the following year. I felt comfortable. I was a captain. I was the leader of the secondary and one of the leaders of the defense. But I always say, ‘Get comfortable being uncomfortable.’ You never know what’s going to happen in this league.”

Coleman believes his release stems primarily from Carolina’s change at general manager to Marty Hurney from Dave Gettleman, who had brought him to the Panthers as a free agent in 2015.

"(Hurney) has a vision he wants to implement," Coleman said.

Coleman insists he is not bitter about his release even though construction of his new house in Charlotte had just been completed. Coleman, who was set to earn $3.5 million in 2018 base salary in the final year of his Panthers contract, still plans to live there with his wife and three children while commuting back-and-forth from New Orleans.

"It was a blessing to play (with Carolina) for three years,” said Coleman, who amassed 261 tackles, 11 interceptions and 19 pass break-ups while starting 42 of 48 games. “I thought I’d be able to finish out my contract and see where it took me, but God had a different plan.

"I’m cool with that. I’m ready to ride the wave that He’s got for me."

That wave took him to an unexpected destination: the coast of Louisiana.

Coleman met with Cincinnati at the NFL Combine and was set to visit other teams, but a recruiting dinner with Saints coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen changed everything. The three-hour meeting led to Coleman signing a three-year, $16.4 million deal with $6.2 million guaranteed.

Coleman views his role in the Saints secondary as more than just playing. He also plans to help mentor some of the team’s younger defensive backs like safeties Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell.

"If I’m not seeing or letting them grow, then I’m not doing my job," said Coleman, an eight-year NFL veteran who has also played with Philadelphia (2010-13) and Kansas City (2014). “I want to see those guys compete on the field and learn from mistakes.

"I know what it takes to get to a Super Bowl. I’ve been there and know the prep that you have to put in. Now, it’s all about implementing the plan I have for myself and my teammates. It starts with myself. I need to take care of my circle and show them what it’s like to be a leader, go out (to practice) early, stay late afterward, watch the film, and do all the little things.”

Doing all that might pay future dividends against a quarterback with whom Coleman is quite familiar: Carolina’s Cam Newton.

"I love Cam," Coleman said. “There is no ill-will toward those guys. But when I play against anybody, if we’re standing across each other from the line of scrimmage I’m coming after you. That’s just the person I am. I’m gonna hug you up and I’m gonna love you after the game."

Even if some Panthers fans won’t love seeing Coleman in a Saints uniform.

Alex Marvez can be heard from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

