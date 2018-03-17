ISL 2017-18 Final: Bengaluru FC v Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Bengaluru FC will look to win their first ever Indian Super League (ISL) title as they come up against Chennaiyin FC at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore on Saturday evening.

Game Bengaluru FC v Chennaiyin FC Date Saturday, March 17 Time 8:00 PM IS (GMT +5: 30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD

Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

TEAM NEWS

BENGALURU FC:

Injured - Harmanjot Khabra

Doubtful - None

Suspended: Subhasish Bose



Key Players - Miku, Sunil Chhetri

CHENNAIYIN FC:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended: None

Key Players - Jeje Lalpekhlua, Raphael Augusto



GAME PREVIEW

South Indian rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns in the grand final of the Indian Super League (ISL) season four in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 17th.

The last time these sides met at the Kanteerava Stadium back in December, Chennaiyin emerged victorious 2-1. It was a mouth-watering clash between these two sides which witnessed both on and off the field drama. Bengaluru restored parity in style in the second leg at the Marina Arena where they thrashed the home side 3-1.

It has been a dream debut for Bengaluru in the ISL this season. They finished the league stage with an eight-point lead at the top and completely outclassed FC Pune City in the second of the semi-final at home. They have been defeated just four times in the ISL with the last defeat being way back in January against Delhi Dynamos. Since then they have remained unbeaten in 15 consecutive matches which include five AFC Cup ties.

The ISL new entrants will be eyeing a perfect ending to their campaign in front of their enthusiastic fans who have turned up in numbers at the ‘Fortress’ this season.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's form in between the sticks has been impeccable. The India number one will hope to win his first ever league title after finishing runners-up on multiple occasions with East Bengal.

Chennaiyin too have had their fair share of success in the ISL this time around. They were the second best side after Bengaluru in the league stage and completely outclassed FC Goa over two legs in the semi-final.

They are on the verge of equalling ATK’s record of winning the league twice. Their ISL triumph was two seasons back where they defeated Goa in a dramatic final.

The fans will witness several individual battles when the two southern sides take to the field. While Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick against Pune to guide his team to final, Chennaiyin’s Jeje Lalpekhlua netted a brace on the following day against Goa. The battle between the two India international strikers will be something to look forward to.

Second up is Bengaluru’s formidable strike force against Chennaiyin’s resolute backline. The former I-League champions are the second highest goal scoring team in the league this season with 38 goals from 20 matches. The strike duo Sunil Chhetri (13 goals) and Miku (14 goals) have contributed to 27 of their 38 goals.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC rely on their resilience at the back with the likes of Inigo Calderon, Mailson Alves and Henrique Sereno. Dhanpal Ganesh and Bikramjit Singh will continue to mop the opposition's attack in the midfield, a job which they have done meticulously throughout this ISL campaign.

Bengaluru had won the I-League in their very first season in Indian football which paved the path for further success. Will they win the ISL too in their maiden attempt or will Chennaiyin’s experience in the league shatter their dreams?