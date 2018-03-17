ISL Final: Sunil Chhetri - 'This is the most important game in my life'

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri described the Indian Super League (ISL) final on Saturday between the Blues and Chennaiyin FC as the biggest game in his career so far.

The 33-year-old was interacting with the media before the summit clash in Bengaluru and went on to highlight Bengaluru FC's team spirit.

"It is right up there. There were a lot of talks when we joined the ISL, on how we're going to fare," he said when queried about the importance of the final.

"As a club, which had won four trophies is four years, to come into a new league wasn't easy. But when I look back, I feel very happy.

"But tomorrow, I don't know. It is the most important game of my life."

Chhetri went on to dismiss suggestions that Chennaiyin FC would enjoy a psychological advantage because they beat Bengaluru at the Kanteerava during the league phase. "After we played them here, we lost to Jamshedpur also at home. We came back strongly and we beat them at their stadium.

"I don't think we need to think too much about that game. They are a strong team who work really hard on their set pieces."

The star striker went on describe the role of captaining the Bengaluru FC team as an easy job due to the attitude of the other players and the team spirit they have. "In our team, the mantra is simple, we play for the team. In our team, we look forward to key performances and that is probably why we have done well.

"As a leader, my job is very easy because I don't have to do anything. As a captain, my job becomes very easy.

"I try to be a good professional. We see Miku working after training, we see Dimas (Delgado) working so hard. I am really fortunate that I am the captain of a team where everyone wants to improve."

Chhetri also had words of praise for his coach Albert Roca who has stamped his authority on the team and made them click despite participating in the AFC Cup alongside their ISL commitments.

"It wasn't easy. The good thing about him (Roca) is that he knows exactly when he wants. Even when we lost so many players in the draft, the process was the same - keep trying hard and move on.

"Last year when we played AFC (Cup), I think we juggled the team as much. That shows how much he trusts the whole team. He has trust in every player. We treat AFC Cup very high, for us AFC Cup is very huge. For him to pick two different teams on Sunday and Wednesday, that tells you how much the coach trusts them."

He also praised the scheduling of the ISL this time around but calls for further improvement.

"I think it is miles better this year. We have been able to juggle well. We are putting one team to play the league, one team to play the AFC. It is not easy to plan. In the future, I hope everyone gets their due and make everyone happy. (But) Football is priority."

The former Mohun Bagan striker also said that he was looking forward to an electric atmosphere at the Kanteerava on Saturday. "When we went to Chennai, it was hostile. It is great to have the final in Bengaluru, I am sure it is going to be jam-packed.

"We are going to go there and give everything that we have got. Just be there and support us," he said in a message to the fans.