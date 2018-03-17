Bengaluru FC head coach Albert Roca expressed his happiness on reaching the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) which will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday. Roca also highlighted the tough journey the team has undertaken to reach the summit clash.

ISL Final: Bengaluru FC's Albert Roca - We started preparing much before any other team

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's game against Chennaiyin FC, Roca said, "I am very happy for the franchise, for the city to be in the final. It is so important for everybody concerned. It is amazing for sure. From the beginning, we knew how difficult it would be to be here.

"I think we started in August, before any other team because we had to play in the AFC Cup. There is one more step to go. Right now, I am very very happy for the staff and the players. Also for the fans, they have always been behind us to support throughout the season."

He went on to state that it won't be easy to play against Chennaiyin FC, who are known to be a tough team to break down.

"Chennaiyin are a very big team, they have shown a lot of talent. Sure, it won't be easy but we are prepared for the challenge.

"It is going to be a tight game. Little details can make the difference. We have to keep in control our emotions. I don't expect an easy game, we have to score one more goal than them."

The former Barcelona academy coach went on to rue the fact that Subashish Bose won't be available for the final after picking up a yellow card each in two legs of the semifinal playoff against FC Pune City.

"Subashish got his second yellow, he was amazing but he won't be there. But my players will give 100 per cent to win the game. No doubts about that."

Bengaluru had a strong finish to the the ISL league phase and were unbeaten in their final eight games before the play-offs. They finished with 40 points and clocked 13 victories in 18 games. Roca went on to acknowledge that effort from the players.

"We lost some games in the first part of the season. In the second part of the season, we showed better performances and I am happy for that. What is important is to maintain that shape throughout. I am very glad about the effort that the players put in. They never lost the concentration and we have been able to be in our regular shape all through the season.

"As long as you have the players to do the job that we have to do, there much more possibilities to succeed. At the beginning of this season, it wasn't easy. (But) Whenever there are changes in the team (personnel), we need to try and get them to adapt to the team (system) quickly."

The coach went on to dish out his opinion on the growth of football in India and called for better organisation of the game.

"To tell you the truth, there are so many things to improve (in India). I come from Europe where everybody knows that all the clubs are so professional.

"In India, you are on the way. But you cannot stagnate. We have to improve one more level every year, quicker and faster. All the other countries will do the same. Football is more and more important every year here.

"This is a country with a lot of people. So if you are not organized, the way to grow up won't be easy."