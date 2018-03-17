Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo pens new Red Devils deal until 2021

Manchester United have confirmed defender Marcos Rojo has signed a new contract with the club to 2021, the deal having an option for a further year.

Rojo joined United in 2014 for a reported €20million fee from Sporting CP after impressing with Argentina at the World Cup.

Although he has never been considered a first-choice starter at Old Trafford, he has regularly filled in as an able rotation option, playing 66 times in the Premier League since leaving Portugal.

Rojo's versatility has been a particular asset to United, with the 27-year-old capable of occupying a centre-back berth or the left-back position.

Last season was arguably his most consistent in United shirt, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury ended his campaign early in April, meaning he was unable to feature in the Europa League final triumph over Ajax.