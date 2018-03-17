Cricket: Narine reported for suspect bowling action

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has once again been reported for a suspect bowling action while playing in the Pakistan Super League.

Narine reported for suspect bowling action

The tweaker was placed on a warning list after being reported during Lahore Qalandars' match against Quetta Gladiators this week.

Narine is still available to play for the Qalandars unless he is pulled up again.

The 29-year-old was cleared to resume bowling by the ICC almost two years ago after being reported during a one-day international between the Windies and Sri Lanka.

Narine had previously been reported for a suspect action in the Champions League T20 and did not play in the 2015 Cricket World Cup in order to remedy the issue.