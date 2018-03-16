Cricket: South Africa star Rabada set for Monday hearing

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada will attempt to get his two-Test ban overturned at a hearing on Monday.

The Proteas quick was given the sanction for making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Steve Smith after dismissing the Australia captain in the second Test.

Rabada was hit with three demerit points as punishment for the incident, taking him to eight in total within a two-year period.

The top-ranked Test bowler, named man of the match after taking 11-150 in a six-wicket win in Port Elizabeth, lodged an appeal in the hope he has not been seen for the last time in a four-match series which is nicely poised at 1-1.

It was confirmed by the International Cricket Council on Friday that Michael Heron QC of New Zealand has been appointed as the judicial commissioner for a hearing which will take place via video conference at the start of next week.

Heron will have two days to come up with a verdict, so Rabada would be available for the third Test at Newlands, which starts on Thursday.