Champions League: Zidane is a much better coach now – Carvajal

Zinedine Zidane has improved dramatically since first taking charge of Real Madrid, according to defender Dani Carvajal.

The former Galactico replaced Rafael Benitez at the helm in 2016 and has enjoyed unprecedented success, winning back-to-back Champions League crowns and the 2017-18 LaLiga title.

However, this season has seen Madrid struggle to reach their previous heights; they trail Barcelona by 15 points in the league and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes in the quarter-finals.

Madrid remain in the Champions League, though, with a last-eight clash against Juventus next up for Zidane's men.

Despite their troubles this season, Carvajal has been impressed with the French coach and believes he will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Zidane has changed a lot and now he is a much better coach and he knows how to manage us," Carvajal told Onda Cero.

"The respect we have for him makes him such an important figure. He still remains a very quiet and cautious person.

"Zidane will continue at Real Madrid because he has the backing of the players and the club, I am very clear that the day he leaves will only be because he wants to leave."