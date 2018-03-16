Alun Wyn Jones has committed his future to Wales and the Ospreys by re-signing a National Dual Contract, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has announced.

Alun Wyn Jones commits to Wales and Ospreys by re-signing NDC

The 32-year-old lock, Wales' second most-capped player behind Gethin Jenkins, has spent his entire senior career with the Ospreys.

A statement released by the WRU and the Ospreys read: "In reaching agreement on the NDC, the union and region have worked together in collaboration with Jones to put together an individual programme that will enable his workload and welfare to be fully managed, providing the best preparation for the forthcoming season."

Jones, who had been linked with a potential move to Bath last year, said: "I'm thankful for the collaboration between the WRU and Ospreys, which will look after my best interests and enables me to play the best rugby possible.





"To be continuing my journey with the Ospreys is probably something I wouldn't have predicted at the start of my career, but having the opportunity to sign a new NDC at this point helps with the quality and quantity of the rugby that I play and hopefully will prolong my playing opportunities."

The likes of George North and Ross Moriarty have recently agreed deals to return to Welsh regions from the Premiership and WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips described Jones' new contract as "another huge boost for Welsh rugby".

Phillips added: "He [Jones] is renowned and respected as a player and leader and his commitment to the Ospreys and to Wales is hugely significant and it is fantastic that another world-class player will remain in Wales."

Ospreys rugby general manager Dan Griffiths said: "This is fantastic news for the Ospreys, for Alun Wyn and for Welsh rugby as a whole and will give everybody a welcome boost.

"The NDC benefits all parties, allowing Wales and ourselves to retain his services while putting the player front and centre in terms of planning for the next World Cup."