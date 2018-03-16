AC Milan call for VAR in European competitions

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has called for UEFA to use VAR in their continental club competitions after Danny Welbeck's controversial penalty in the Rossoneri's Europa League clash with Arsenal.

Having levelled their last-16 tie at 2-2 on aggregate thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu's strike, Milan soon found themselves behind again as the Gunners were awarded a spot-kick.

Under pressure from Ricardo Rodriguez, the England striker went over in the penalty area, although the contact appeared to be minimal at best.

Welbeck duly converted from 12 yards and Arsenal went on to win 3-1, securing a 5-1 aggregate success and a place in the quarter-finals.

Mirabelli was disappointed with the decision and called on UEFA to introduce VAR as Serie A have already done.

"This game leaves a bitter taste. We weren't inferior to Arsenal," Mirabelli told reporters.

"The first leg influenced the second, but we're proud of the lads because they fought well and we could've even turned the tie around.

"We're Milan and we certainly showed that we could hold our own. Sure, it could've ended differently.

"If there was VAR like in Italy, this game would've ended with a different result.

"We don't want to portray ourselves as victims, but without certain officiating incidents, there could've been a different result.

"UEFA must reflect and look at Italy. VAR is a good thing.

"We did well here, but there were also so many unfavourable incidents."