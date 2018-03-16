James Anderson says he can understand why England captain Joe Root might want to use Stuart Broad as a first-change bowler in the upcoming Test series with New Zealand.

Anderson understands role change for Broad

Broad, whose tally of 399 Test wickets puts him second on England's all-time list behind Anderson, has not taken the new ball in either of his side's warm-up games against a New Zealand XI this week.

Instead, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have opened the bowling with Anderson, who spoke to the media on Friday after England had taken 13 wickets on the opening day of their second practice match.

Asked about Broad's role, vice-captain Anderson told Sky Sports: "Obviously he is disappointed. He's a very proud bloke. We've opened the bowling together for a number of years.

"He has bowled first change in the past and I can see what Joe wants to do with looking to the future, but also having that experience to come on first change."

Broad struggled for much of England's Ashes loss to Australia, but Anderson has tipped the 31-year-old to shine against the Black Caps.

"Stuart has done a lot of work on his action during the time off between the Ashes and now," he added. "The last two games we've played, he's looked a different bowler.

"He looks refreshed, confident, his action looks really strong and he's getting the ball to move away from the right-handers, which is something he struggled a little bit with in recent times.

"He's looking really threatening and I think it's a good option to potentially have him coming on first change."