Lyon and Zenit to be reported for 'incidents of racism'

Lyon and Zenit will be reported to UEFA after "incidents of racism" at their Europa League matches on Thursday, Fare has announced.
Fare – an organisation driven to combat discrimination in sport – confirmed on Friday that they would be submitting reports to European football's governing body following the second-leg ties.
READ MORE: European debutants RB Leipzig reach last eight
READ MORE: CSKA Moscow through on away goals
READ MORE: Barcelona blow as Busquets doubt for Champions League quarter-final tie
Lyon's home clash with CSKA Moscow ended 3-2 to the Russian side, CSKA going through on away goals after the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate.
Meanwhile in St Petersburg, Zenit drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig, a result that was enough to send the Bundesliga side into the quarter finals 3-2.
Fare will be submitting reports to @UEFA after incidents of racism involving #Zenit and #Lyon supporters during last nights #UEL matches.
— Fare (@farenet) March 16, 2018