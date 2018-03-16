Filipe Luis is in danger of missing the World Cup after suffering a broken leg during Atletico Madrid's Europa League clash with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Fractured fibula could end Filipe Luis' World Cup hopes

The Brazil international was substituted after 62 minutes of Thursday's second-leg tie, which Atleti won 5-1 to progress 8-1 on aggregate, after being left writhing in pain following a last-ditch challenge with Lokomotiv forward Eder.

Having been caught by the striker's follow-through, Filipe Luis left the pitch on a stretcher, with coach Diego Simeone expressing his concern for the defender in a post-match interview.

Atleti's fears were realised following checks on their return to Madrid, the LaLiga club confirming the details of the 32-year-old's injury on Friday.

"Filipe Luis underwent radiological tests as soon as he arrived in Madrid, which have confirmed that he suffered a fracture of the fibula of his left leg," a statement read.

The extent of the fracture - and how long Filipe Luis will be sidelined for - remains unclear.