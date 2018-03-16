Former world number two Tommy Haas has officially brought an end to his lengthy professional tennis career at the age of 39.

Tommy Haas confirms retirement at 39

Renowned for making a succession of comebacks from injuries, Haas turned pro in 1996 and competed on the ATP Tour for more than two decades despite undergoing nine surgeries.

A four-time grand slam semi-finalist, he enjoyed eight seasons in the top 20 and won 15 singles titles, reaching his career-high ranking of second in 2002.

His tally of 569 career match wins is the second-highest by a German player in the Open Era, behind Boris Becker (713), and he also won a silver medal for his country at the Sydney Olympics 18 years ago.

Haas, the tournament director for the Indian Wells Masters since June 2016, confirmed his retirement on Friday following Roger Federer's victory over Hyeon Chung in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

"I consider myself extremely fortunate that I was able play professional tennis for a living for more than two decades," said Haas, whose final victory on tour came against Federer in Stuttgart last June.

"The sport gave me cherished friendships, an ability to travel the world, and opportunities to create incredible memories. It also taught me a lot about what it means to face challenges, battle back, and overcome them.

"To my parents, family, wife and children, thank you for all the love and support that you gave me over the years. And, to the fans, thank you for cheering me on throughout my career.”

Federer was present for Haas' retirement announcement and paid tribute to his former rival in a subsequent news conference.

"I was very happy to be there for Tommy, for that big moment in Tommy's career," said the world number one.

"In the beginning, I guess we had a rivalry, but we knew each other a little bit because we are both German-speaking. So we always got along well.

"He was always one of my closest friends on the tour. I'm just very happy for him that he was able to take this big decision."