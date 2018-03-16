Gor Mahia defender Godfrey Walusimbi opted to remain behind as the team left for Tunis for the return leg of Caf Champions League.

Gor Mahia defender left behind as team departs for Tunis

K’Ogalo will take on Esperance of Tunisia in the second match on Sunday minus the Ugandan defender, who refused to board the plane, demanding for accrued salary and allowances.

A top Gor Mahia official, who did not want to be named, confirmed to Goal that the club will have to do without the services of the player in Tunis.

“We persuaded him (Godfrey Walusimbi) to travel but he insisted that he wanted money owed to him by the club paid in full. We have now been forced to travel to Tunis for the return leg without his services.”

Walusimbi was among the final 21-man squad named by coach Dylan Kerr for the assignment after strikers Kevin Omondi and Ephraim Guikan were dropped owing to injuries.

Also dropped from the travelling party was Bernard Ondiek, whose place was taken by Cercidy Okeyo, signed from Tusker last January. Omondi and Ivorian Guikan were replaced by Joash Onyango and Charles Momanyi.

Gor Mahia travelling squad: Meddie Kagere, Boniface Omondi, Charles Momanyi, Jacques Tuyisenge, Wesley Onguso, Francis Kahata, Samuel Onyango, Haron Shakava, Joakim Oluoch, Shaban Odhonji, Philemon Otieno, Boniface Oluoch and Earnest Wendo.

Others are; Lawrence Juma, George Odhiambo, Bernard Ochieng, Humphrey Mieno, Cercidy Okeyo and Joash Onyango.