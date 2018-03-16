Leg-spinner Mason Crane has been ruled out of the remainder of England's tour of New Zealand due to a back injury.

Crane out of New Zealand tour due to back injury

Crane, 21, has a lower back stress fracture and has been replaced in the squad by Somerset spinner Jack Leach, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday.

After playing one Test during the Ashes – taking 1-193 against Australia in Sydney – Crane will miss the two-match series in New Zealand.

"Obviously some devastating news today about my injury," Crane wrote on Twitter.

"I wish all the lads well in New Zealand, and I'll be back stronger and better than ever before. The road to recovery starts now."

Leach, 26, was handed his first senior England call-up.

The left-arm spinner has taken 185 first-class wickets at an average of 25.95, while he also impressed during the England Lions' recent tour.

His 8-110 against West Indies A last month were the best match figures by an England Lions spinner, bettering Graeme Swann (8-156 against Zimbabwe in 1999).

England's first Test against New Zealand begins in Auckland on Thursday.