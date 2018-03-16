Boxer Crawford lets rip at Horn on Twitter

Terence Crawford has lashed out at Jeff Horn via Twitter after the Australian boxer's camp had called him a "princess" over the hand injury that has delayed their world title fight.

Terence Crawford (pic) has slammed comments from boxer Jeff Horn's camp over his injured right hand.

A day after their mooted April 14 bout in Las Vegas was pushed back, Crawford fired his first missive at Horn and, in the process, breathed some much-needed life into a match-up that was struggling to gain traction in the US market.

The 30-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska isn't regarded as a big trash talker but he has made an exception for Horn, the WBO welterweight champion who appears to have managed to get under his skin.

"ima show you a little princess come fight night you just keep training and keeping my belt warm because I'm f***ing you up come fight night you me and everyone know it," Crawford wrote on Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton told Crawford to "toughen up, princess" on Thursday after news emerged that their fight would be postponed due to a right-hand injury.

Horn's promoter, Duco Events boss Dean Lonergan, went even further by calling him a "softc**k".

Crawford has shown a high regard for Horn and his achievements in the past, even going as far to say he had deserved last year's victory over Manny Pacquiao.

Most observers in the US believe Horn had benefited from a shonky decision and online boxing fans have generally treated the former schoolteacher with scorn and ridicule.

Crawford's cordiality towards Horn had bucked that trend but a fraying of relations between the pair might be just what this fight needs.

Speculation had been rife that there was something else behind the decision to delay the fight, with doubts raised that even a single ticket had been sold for the bout.

At no stage was it listed on the Mandalay Bay casino's events calendar, nor was it officially confirmed by Crawford's promoters Top Rank.

However, interest is likely to spike amid the verbal warfare from both sides.