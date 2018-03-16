LeBron James gave NBA fans everywhere possibly the best dunk of his career on Thursday, but the Cleveland Cavaliers were beaten.

LeBron delivers massive dunk as Cavs fall to Trail Blazers

The Cavaliers fell to the Trail Blazers 113-105 and the most notable thing to come out of the game was how Cleveland's star argued with his head coach.

In a game where Cleveland trailed from virtually the first quarter on, James was frustrated and his feelings boiled over in the second half when he was seen arguing with Tyronn Lue on the bench.

James finished the game with another 30-point performance as he put up 35 points in addition to 14 rebounds and six assists, but the short-handed Cavaliers were always playing from behind. Cleveland are now 39-29 this season and just a half game in front of the Wizards for the fourth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. James was also called for a technical foul in the final minute for kicking the ball away after a made free throw.

His dunk, however, was incredible.

It also cannot be lost that the Trail Blazers have now won 11 games in a row. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard lit it up once again with 29 and 24 points respectively.

BATUM, JOKIC AND SIMMONS WITH TRIPLE-DOUBLES

Charlotte forward Nicolas Batum had 10 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds in the Hornets' 129-117 win over the Hawks.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 120-113 win over the Pistons.

Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons had 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 118-110 win over the Knicks.

BAD BOGDANOVIC

Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored just six points on one-of-10 shooting in a 106-99 loss to the Raptors.

JAZZ IN FORM

The Jazz have won 19 of their last 21 games as they dropped the Suns 116-88 Thursday and Donovan Mitchell again had a highlight-reel dunk.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Raptors 106-99 Indiana Pacers



Charlotte Hornets 129-117 Atlanta Hawks



Philadelphia 76ers 118-110 New York Knicks



Houston Rockets 101-96 Los Angeles Clippers



Chicago Bulls 111-110 Memphis Grizzlies



San Antonio Spurs 98-93 New Orleans Pelicans



Denver Nuggets 120-113 Detroit Pistons



Utah Jazz 116-88 Phoenix Suns



Portland Trail Blazers 113-105 Cleveland Cavaliers

CLIPPERS AT THUNDER

Every team in the Western Conference has to win right now, but with 15 games left the Clippers are just one game back of the eighth playoff spot and 4.5 back of the number three spot. A good week could change the entire outlook of the Clippers' season.