Rivers slams officials after Clippers' loss to Rockets

Doc Rivers was unhappy after the Los Angeles Clippers' 101-96 loss to the Houston Rockets as he slammed the officials on Thursday.

The Clippers took a 51-47 lead into half-time before the Rockets then went seven of eight from the free-throw line in the third quarter while the Clippers did not even attempt one. Houston outscored Los Angeles by eight in the frame.

The Rockets then went on to go four for six from the line in the fourth quarter while the Clippers went two for two. Houston had 11 points from the line in the second half, and the Clippers had two.

"Our guys drove and got hit all game," Rivers told reporters after the game, via the Houston Chronicle.

"Lou [Williams] got killed and no call. Austin [Rivers] gets hit and no call."

He added: "They shot 41 threes; we shot 18. We doubled them in the amount of points in the paint and it was 24-8 in free throws. That's a joke," Rivers said.

"That is a complete joke."