Hawks' Schroder: Howard only cares against his former teams

Dennis Schroder questioned Dwight Howard after the center led the Charlotte Hornets past the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA on Thursday.

Howard played great in Charlotte's 129-117 win with 33 points and 12 rebounds, but that did not impress former team-mate Schroder.

Howard's effort has been questioned in the past, and the issue came to a head last season when the former Hawks center was pulled over in the early morning before Atlanta took on the Washington Wizards in a game six playoff matchup, one his team ultimately lost.

His former Hawks team-mates remember that incident and Schroder refuses to forget it.

"He plays always great against his former team," Schroder told reporters after the game via Fox Sports Southeast.

"Credit to him too, but that's like four games each year, you know? Houston, LA, us. I think he's always giving his best there but the others games he [shrugs]."

Schroder was not exactly wrong as Howard told reporters after the game that the trade motivated him.

"Everything happens for a reason. It motivated me to just come back this season with a different mindset. Play with more confidence and stuff like that. So thank you, Bud," Howard said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.