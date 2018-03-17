Doc Rivers rips officials after Clippers' loss to Rockets

News

Sporting News
Doc Rivers was not happy after the Clippers' 101-96 loss to the Rockets Thursday. He pulled no punches after the game and his haymakers were aimed at the officials.

"Our guys drove and got hit all game," Rivers told reporters after the game, via the Houston Chronicle. "Lou (Williams) got killed and no call. Austin (Rivers) gets hit and no call."



To further grind Rivers' gears, the Clippers took a 51-47 lead into halftime. The Rockets then went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the third quarter while the Clippers did not even attempt one.

Houston outscored Los Angeles by eight in the frame.

The Rockets then went on to go 4 for 6 from the line in the fourth quarter while the Clippers went 2 for 2. Houston had 11 points from the line in the second half, and the Clippers had two. Houston ultimately won by five.


Rockets 'shocked' Clippers stars avoided discipline

"They shot 41 3's; we shot 18. We doubled them in the amount of points in the paint and it was 24-8 in free throws. That's a joke," Rivers said. "That is a complete joke."

