Federer powers past Chung and into Indian Wells semis

Roger Federer extended his winning streak to start the year to 16 with a straight-sets victory over Hyeon Chung in the Indian Wells Masters quarter-finals.

The world number one beat Chung for the second time in 2018 with a 7-5 6-1 success Thursday.

For just the second time in his career and first since 2006, Federer is 16-0 to begin a year and the 20-time grand slam champion can stretch that to 17 when he faces Borna Coric in the last four.

The five-time winner at Indian Wells and the defending champion, Federer is yet to drop a set at the ATP 1000 event this year.

Federer, 36, was challenged by Chung in a repeat of their Australian Open semi-final.

He gave up a break lead in the first set but his second came at the perfect time – in the 12th game – as he took the opener.

Chung let four break points slip in the opening game of the second set and he was punished, Federer rolling out to a 4-1 lead.

There was no way back from there as Federer, who served 12 aces, closed out another win.

Awaiting him in the last four is Coric, the Croatian upsetting seventh seed Kevin Anderson 2-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3).