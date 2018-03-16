The last time the Kentucky Wildcats failed to make a 3-point shot in a basketball game occurred in John Calipari’s first season as head coach.

March Madness 2018: Kentucky 3-point streak dies, but Wildcats survive and advance

At Massachusetts.

The date: Nov. 26, 1988. Calipari still was four days from making his Division I head coaching debut with the Minutemen. Kentucky was at the start of a forlorn season under Eddie Sutton and stuck playing P.J. Carlesimo’s terrific Seton Hall team, which ended the season as NCAA runner-up. UK took only two threes that night: one by Chris Mills, one by John Pelphrey. Neither connected. And the Wildcats lost.

There had been 1,047 games in nearly 30 years since. “Thirty?” Calipari said. “I was nine years old then.” Kentucky did not win them all, but each time out the Wildcats managed at least one 3-point basketball. The streak came to an end Thursday night in the most spectacular fashion: UK earned a first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Davidson, 78-73, with a gameplan designed to shove the ball down the smaller opponent’s throats. It worked.

UK scored 26 of its 34 first-half points in the lane. For the game, UK scored 62 points on either shots at the rim or free throws.

The Wildcats tried only six 3-pointers: three by forward Kevin Knox, one each from Quade Green, Hamidou Diallo and Wenyen Gabriel. The final missed three came with 8:49 left and the score tied at 52. When it didn’t fall, Kentucky gave up on that and began shooting jumpers from closer range, with Green and Knox scoring in that fashion.

Kentucky shoots .358 on 3-pointers, which ranks 128th in Division I. They are 334th in 3-pointers made per game.

“In the last five games, we shot over 40 percent,” Calipari said. “But we’re not a team that relies on threes. I wouldn’t like to go 0-for-6, but we’d like to make six, seven, maybe eight threes. There are other teams that need to make 12, 13, 14 to win. We’re just not one of them.

Knox indicated he was unaware of the streak dying. “We just shoot the shots that were open,” he said afterward. “They didn’t fall tonight. It’s rare for us to not get a 3-point shot. But yeah, I didn’t know the whole game.”

The beauty of Kentucky fans is that some managed to find despair in this tournament win, which marks the eighth consecutive time that the Wildcats have advanced when appearing in the NCAAs under Calipari.

Kyle Tucker of SEC Country took a Twitter poll to see what UK fans thought about the loss of the streak, with these two options from which to choose: 1) Real mad; 2) Who cares, UK won. More than 2,000 people voted, and more than 500 of them indicated they were upset.