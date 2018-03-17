Someone call the Portland Police Bureau. LeBron James did something very mean.

LeBron James demolishes Jusuf Nurkic with most vicious dunk of NBA season

During the first quarter of Thursday night's game between the Cavs and Trail Blazers, James annihilated Jusuf Nurkic with one of the most powerful dunks of his career. James drove past Al-Farouq Aminu and took off from just outside the lane, rising up and throwing down an insane one-handed slam on Nurkic's head.

The lesson? Never jump, and definitely don't jump when LeBron is coming at you.

Even with March Madness in full swing, the NBA community saw exactly what James did to poor Nurkic.

NBA reaction to LeBron James' dunk on Jusuf Nurkic



Season 15 ? Waaaw https://t.co/RuANUk9XfU

— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) March 16, 2018





Yo that @KingJames dunk was crazy

— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) March 16, 2018





Oh my damn *Tommys voice* https://t.co/ADnPUneu0w

— Jared M.X. Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) March 16, 2018





Thirty. Three. Years. Old. 1,345 games played in regular season and playoffs. LBJ. https://t.co/AX7HuFLggK

— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 16, 2018





At first I thought that was some teenage kid who had really good seats reacting to the dunk, but it was @cediosman in streets: https://t.co/lBXFwefmBI

— David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 16, 2018





Why?!



Why did he jump?!?! pic.twitter.com/KUFubOKJJF

— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 16, 2018



The night wasn't a total loss for Nurkic, though. Despite James finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, the Trail Blazers got the 113-105 win at Moda Center.