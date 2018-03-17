News

Someone call the Portland Police Bureau. LeBron James did something very mean.

LeBron James demolishes Jusuf Nurkic with most vicious dunk of NBA season

During the first quarter of Thursday night's game between the Cavs and Trail Blazers, James annihilated Jusuf Nurkic with one of the most powerful dunks of his career. James drove past Al-Farouq Aminu and took off from just outside the lane, rising up and throwing down an insane one-handed slam on Nurkic's head.



MORE: How LeBron's decision will impact MJ comparisons

The lesson? Never jump, and definitely don't jump when LeBron is coming at you.

Even with March Madness in full swing, the NBA community saw exactly what James did to poor Nurkic.


NBA reaction to LeBron James' dunk on Jusuf Nurkic










The night wasn't a total loss for Nurkic, though. Despite James finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, the Trail Blazers got the 113-105 win at Moda Center.

