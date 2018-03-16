Venus into Indian Wells semis for first time since 2001

Venus Williams reached the Indian Wells Masters semi-finals for the first time in 17 years with a straight-sets win over Carla Suarez Navarro Thursday.

Williams, the eighth seed at the WTA Premier event, cruised past Suarez Navarro 6-3 6-2 in their quarter-final clash.

The seven-time grand slam champion reached the last four at Indian Wells for the first time since 2001, when her withdrawal from a meeting with Serena saw the sisters booed, leading to neither entering the tournament again until 2015.

Venus has been in fine form at the event this year, not dropping a set on her way to the last four, where Daria Kasatkina awaits.

The 37-year-old never looked troubled against Suarez Navarro, who converted just one of seven break points.

Venus – who mixed 16 winners with 23 unforced errors – made the most of her chances, capitalising on four of five break points on her way to victory in one hour and 11 minutes.