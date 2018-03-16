Nike announced president Trevor Edwards resigned Thursday and will retire in August amid complaints of inappropriate workplace behavior, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

Nike president resigns amid workplace complaint issues

The move came shortly after Nike sent a company-wide email to its employees addressing the workplace behavior issues.

"Over the past few weeks, we've become aware of reports occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment at a time when we are accelerating our transition to the next stage of growth and advance of our culture," Nike CEO and chairman Mark Parker said in the internal communication obtained by ESPN. "This disturbs and saddens me."

While the memo didn't directly point to Edwards, Parker said he's "determined to make the necessary changes so that our culture and our company can evolve and grow," adding, "we’ve heard from strong and courageous employees."

ESPN also noted Nike shared a confidential email and phone number that employees could call if they felt threatened.

MORE:

Mavericks acknowledge report of workplace misconduct

| Panthers owner Jerry Richardson under investigation for alleged misconduct



Edwards was considered next in line to become the CEO at the world's largest shoe and apparel company. He was responsible for managing Nike's sales units, wholesale, retail and e-commerce business. Edwards, 55, has been at the company since 1992, but ESPN reports there was no talk that he was ready to retire.

Nike also announced that Parker will be chairman and CEO of the company beyond 2020.