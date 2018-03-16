Wide receiver Ryan Grant is no longer in the Ravens' plans.

NFL free agent news: WR Ryan Grant fails physical, Ravens nullify contract

According to multiple reports, the former Redskins' wide receiver failed his physical Thursday and he will no longer sign the four-year, $29 million deal he agreed to with Baltimore.



Ravens had both WR John Brown and Ryan Grant in for physical today. Plan was to finalize deals and make them official. That didn't happen. As @rapsheet first reported, there was an issue with Grant's physical that got in the way of finalizing deal like with Brown.

— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) March 15, 2018



Grant has never missed a game in his four-year career, but an issue with his ankle in his physical with the team was enough for the Ravens to back out of the deal.

The 27-year-old caught 84 passes for 985 yards in four years with the Redskins.

Baltimore went on to sign another wide receiver, John Brown, to a one-year deal worth $5 million Thursday, but they still have a void among their wideouts.

According to ESPN, Baltimore is now expected to pursue Michael Crabtree who was released by the Raiders Thursday.