Henrik Stenson fired an eight-under 64 to grab the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, while Tiger Woods thrilled Thursday.

Stenson leads as Woods shines at Bay Hill

Stenson, the 2015 runner-up at Bay Hill, was spectacular on the back nine, making six birdies in seven holes to grab the outright lead.

The Swede has two top-10 finishes in four events this year and is well-placed to add to that in Florida.

Woods, a record eight-time winner of the PGA Tour event, continued to show good signs on his return.

The 14-time major champion is tied for seventh at four under after a solid opening round.

A double bogey at the par-four third was costly for Woods, who holed an incredible 71-footer for birdie at the seventh.

Woods is playing his fifth event of the year, having finished tied for second at the Valspar Championship last week.

Aaron Wise and Talor Gooch are locked in second at seven under after firing 65s.

Rickie Fowler opened with a 67 to be tied for fourth alongside Jimmy Walker and Bryson DeChambeau.

Joining Woods a shot further back are Patrick Reed, An Byeong-hun, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman and J.B. Holmes.

Rory McIlroy, who has missed two cuts in his past four starts, double-bogeyed 18, but still finished with a three-under 69.

Defending champion Marc Leishman made a solid start with a two-under 70 leaving him in a tie for 22nd.

World number 10 and 2016 winner Jason Day could only fire a one-over 73.