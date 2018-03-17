



The 14 most humiliating first-round chokes in Big Dance history



The 14 most humiliating first-round chokes in Big Dance history UMBC, a 16 seed from the America East Conference that needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in its league title game just to make the NCAA Tournament, knocked off a No. 1 seed for the first time in the history of the sport. Virginia went down, 74-54, on March 16, 2018, to lead this list.



1

​No. 2 Duke, 2012



The game: No. 15 Lehigh 75, No. 2 Duke 70 Why they’re here: The Blue Devils spent the entire season ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll, finished second in the ACC standings at 13-3 and entered the NCAA Tournament with a 27-6 record. Four players averaged at least 11 points per game, led by Austin Rivers and more than 15 a contest. This game was played in Greensboro, N.C., which is less than an hour from Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke’s legendary home gym. It didn’t take the Greensboro Coliseum long to become hostile territory, though. As 15th-seeded Lehigh, led by star C.J. McCollum, stuck with the Blue Devils and then took the lead in the second half, the North Carolina fans in attendance — the Tar Heels were playing at that site, too — joined in as if they’d been Lehigh fans their entire life. Buoyed by the unprecedented support, the Mountain Hawks made play after play down the stretch an, led by McCollum’s 30 points, held off Duke.



2

No. 2 Michigan State, 2016



The game: No. 15 Middle Tennessee 90, No. 2 Michigan State 81 Why they're here: The Spartans climbed into infamous bracket-buster lore after falling to the Blue Raiders in the most unexpected turn of the 2016 tournament. Stunning. Michigan State wasn't just expected to make it to the Final Four, but was a favorite by many to win the whole thing. But MTSU of Conference USA had other designs. Middle Tennessee made its first six shots — a jumper, a layup, a 3-pointer, another 3-pointer, a layup and yet another trey. And it did so against a Spartans' team heralded for its defense. Reggie Upshaw led MTSU with 21 points. Michigan State's standout senior guard turned the ball over six times, missed five of eight 3-point attempts and managed just 13 points (and 12 assists).



3

​No. 3 North Carolina, 1999



The game: No. 14 Weber State 76, No. 3 North Carolina 74 Why they’re here: In their first year under Bill Guthridge — he took over when legendary coach Dean Smith stepped down — the Tar Heels went to the Final Four. But Vince Carter and Antawn Jamison left for the NBA after the season and Shammond Williams was a senior on that team. The 1998-99 Tar Heels were led by point guard Ed Cota, big man Brendan Haywood and leading scorer Ademola Okulaja and still spent the entire year in the top 15 spots of the AP poll. When they got to this game against Weber State, though, they couldn’t stop Harold Arceneaux. You probably remember him by his nickname, “The Show” which was well earned after he dropped 36 points on the Tar Heels. Led by Arceneaux’s heroics, Weber State built a big lead in the second half and made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the Tar Heels.



4

​No. 2 Missouri, 2012



The game: No. 15 Norfolk State 86, No. 2 Missouri 84 Why they’re here: Missouri had been one of the country’s feel-good stories that season. Under first-year coach Frank Haith, the Tigers thrived with what was essentially a four-guard rotation featuring Marcus Denmon, Phil Pressey, Kim English and Michael Dixon, Jr. That unconventional approach worked wonders as Mizzou, which was ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP poll, entered the NCAA Tournament with a 30-4 record, No. 3 ranking and the Big 12 tournament title (it was the school’s final year before joining the SEC). Missouri’s lack of depth in the post, which had been masked all year, was an issue against Norfolk State. The Tigers had no answer for 6-10 senior big man Kyle O’Quinn, who scored 26 points (on 10-of-16 shooting) and grabbed 14 rebounds (five offensive), and Norfolk State outrebounded Missouri 37-25 for the game. And the Spartans, who shot just 31.5 percent from 3-point range that season, made 10-of-19 from deep (52.6 percent) and survived a wild final few minutes to escape with the victory.



5

​No. 2 Iowa State, 2001



The game: No. 15 Hampton 58, No. 2 Iowa State 57 Why they’re here: The Cyclones had a good case for a No. 1 seed, with a 25-5 record and first-place finish in the Big 12 regular season. Led by point guard Jamaal Tinsley (14.3 points, 6.0 assists), the Cyclones had five players average double figures in scoring, and they shot 41.7 percent from 3-point range on the season, which was fourth in the country. They finished the regular season by winning 12 of their final 13 games, including two wins against Kansas, which was ranked in the top 10 both times. In this one, the Cyclones looked to be in control, holding onto an 11-point lead with about seven minutes left in the game. Looks were deceiving. Hampton came roaring back, a comeback fueled by Iowa State turnovers (17 in the game) and poor decisions on the offensive end. Hampton closed the game on a 14-2 run to win by one point. The video of head coach Steve Merfeld being lifted in the air by one of his players in the celebration is one of the most enduing images in tournament history.



6

​No. 2 South Carolina, 1997



The game: No. 15 Coppin State 78, No. 2 South Carolina 65 Why they’re here: South Carolina had only made the NCAA Tournament once in the expanded bracket era, and that was as a No. 12 seed in the Metro Conference in 1989, so this was new territory. The Gamecocks were really good; they’d run through the SEC regular season with a 15-1 record but were upended by Georgia in the conference tournament. Their two leading scorers, B.J. McKie and Larry Davis, combined to average more than 33 points per game, and the Gamecocks were a 30-point favorite heading into this contest. South Carolina had the lead in the second half, but Coppin State jumped in front at 55-54 with a little more than six minutes to play and just poured it on. The Eagles outrebounded the Gamecocks, 41-30, and pulled away to record the first NCAA Tournament win in school history and etch the name of their coach, Ron “Fang” Mitchell into tournament lore as the architect of the great upset.



7

​No. 4 UCLA, 1996



The game: No. 13 Princeton 43, No. 4 UCLA 41 Why they’re here: The year before, UCLA barely escaped an upset bid in the second round (Tyus Edney’s buzzer-beating layup stunned Missouri) and wound up winning the national championship. This team wouldn’t be so fortunate. The Bruins, who came into the game as Pac-10 champions, had five players averaging between 10 and 15 points per contest. They’d won 10 of their final 12 games and were averaging 78.6 points per game. And Princeton shut them down. The Tigers made UCLA play their pace and they didn’t give the athletically superior Bruins anything easy on offense. UCLA shot just 38.5 percent from the field that game, including a last-second shot by Toby Bailey that was off the mark. The winning basket for Princeton? A back-door cut, of course.



8

​No. 3 Kansas, 2005



The game: No. 14 Bucknell 64, No. 3 Kansas 63 Why they’re here: These Jayhawks were the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and were cruising along with a 20-1 record before losing five of their final eight games (including the Big 12 tournament). The stumble dropped them to a No. 3 seed, which had seemed impossible only a few weeks earlier. Seniors Wayne Simien and Keith Langford led the offense, combining to average more than 34 points per contest. But the inconsistency that had plagued the Jayhawks down the stretch was there again in the NCAA Tournament, which is the wrong time for those types of struggles. Bucknell’s Chris McNaughton knocked down a hook shot with about 10 seconds left to give the Bison a one-point lead and KU failed to knock down anything in the closing seconds of the loss.



9

No. 2 Georgetown, 2013



The game: No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast 78, No. 2 Georgetown 68 Why they’re here: The Hoyas, who were led by Big East player of the year and future No. 3 overall NBA draft pick Otto Porter, had won 12 of their final 13 regular-season games to finish tied for first place in the rugged Big East. Florida Gulf Coast, which wasn’t even a Division I school until 2008 and was making the school’s first trip to the tournament, had finished second in the Atlantic Sun. The game was a complete disaster for Georgetown. Florida Gulf Coast broke a 31-31 second-half tie with a stunning 21-2 run, part of a 54-point second half. And it wasn’t just that the Eagles beat the Hoyas, it’s that they that buried Georgetown with an array of deep 3-pointers from Sherwood Brown and jaw-dropping dunks by Chase Fieler and his teammates. And after Fieler threw down this alley-oop from Brett Cromer, FGCU went 11-for-14 from the free-throw line to secure the emphatic upset.



10

​No. 3 Indiana, 1986



The game: No. 14 Cleveland State 83, No. 3 Indiana 79 Why they’re here: The Hoosiers were an incredibly talented team, but it had been a contentious season in Bloomington. The season, in fact, is the subject of John Feinstein’s classic book, “A Season on the Brink.” Indiana had won 13 of 15 games down the stretch, but fell to Michigan on the road by 28 points with first place on the line in the Big Ten. Steve Alford led the Hoosiers with a touch over 22 points a game and Indiana entered the tournament with a 21-7 record. They weren’t quite ready for Cleveland State’s frenetic pressure, which seemed to rattle the Hoosiers, and the Vikings ratcheted up the tempo whenever possible. Cleveland State never trailed in the second half and wound up winning behind 27 points from Clinton Ransey. With a very similar roster next season, the Hoosiers won the national title. And the year after that? They lost in the first round, again, as a No. 4 seed.



11

​No. 3 Missouri, 1990



The game: No. 14 Northern Iowa 74, No. 3 Missouri 71 Why they’re here: This was arguably legendary coach Norm Stewart’s best team at Missouri. Led by stars Anthony Peeler and Doug Smith, the Tigers spent the entire season in the top 11 of the AP poll, including four weeks at No. 1 (most in school history in one year). They knocked off seven top-15 teams and swept the season series from Kansas — the Jayhawks were ranked No. 1 both times the teams played — including Mizzou’s 77-71 win in Allen Fieldhouse on February 13. The Tigers struggled a bit to end the season, losing three of their final four, which is why they slipped to a No. 3 seed despite a 26-5 record. The struggles continued in the tournament, obviously. Northern Iowa, which had gone just 6-6 in the Mid-Continent Conference and finished tied for third before winning the league’s auto bid, jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and extended that advantage to 15 points with about five-and-a-half minutes left. Missouri came roaring back to tie the game at 71, but Panthers junior reserve Maurice Newby (he averaged 4.9 points) drained a rainbow 3-pointer with two seconds left to sent Missouri home with a hard-to-swallow defeat.



12

​No. 2 Arizona, 1993



The game: No. 15 Santa Clara 64, No. 2 Arizona 61 Why they’re here: Arizona had only lost one game since Christmas, going 22-1 after starting the season with a 2-2 mark. The Wildcats were stacked—Chris Mills led the way with an average of 20.4 points per game that year, and Khalid Reeves, Ed Stokes and Damon Stoudamire all chipped in at least 11 points per game each. They were ranked No. 5 in the country coming into this game, and there’s no way they were overlooking their opponent, considering the Wildcats had been upended by 14th-seeded East Tennessee State the year before in the tournament. Here’s the truly stunning thing about this game. In the middle of the contest, Arizona rattled off a 25-0 run — they scored the last 14 points of the first half and the first 11 of the second. How does a No. 15 seed survive that? Well, it helps to have future two-time MVP Steve Nash as your point guard. When Mills went to the bench with his fourth foul early in the second half, Arizona was still up double digits but the lead quickly started to disappear. The Wildcats wound up going more than 15 minutes without a field goal, and became only the second team ever to lose an opening-round game as a No. 2 seed.



13

No. 3 Duke, 2014



The game: No. 14 Mercer 78, No. 3 Duke 71 Why they’re here: The Blue Devils were ranked fourth in the country in the first AP poll of March, and they were still eighth when the NCAA Tournament started (a hiccup loss at Wake Forest knocked them back a bit). This Duke team featured two starters who would be first-round draft picks a few months later, star freshman Jabari Parker (he went No. 2 overall) and sophomore transfer Rodney Hood (he went 23rd). Experienced guards Quinn Cook (junior) and Tyler Thornton (senior) controlled the backcourt, with scorers Rasheed Sulaimon and Andre Dawkins combining to contribute a shade under 18 points a game. This game was tight throughout, but the Blue Devils looked to be in command as they scratched out a five-point lead (63-58) with just under five minutes remaining. That’s when the wheels fell off. Mercer outscored Duke 20-8 the rest of the way, becoming the second consecutive Atlantic Sun team to pull off a rather shocking upset in this tournament (Florida Gulf Coast knocked off second-seeded Georgetown the year before). And, of course, Mercer’s upset led to this moment of joyous celebration.