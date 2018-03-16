Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea plot Ramsey move

Chelsea eye move for Ramsey

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Madrid and Barcelona battle for Sevilla defender

Chelsea are monitoring Aaron Ramsey's situation at Arsenal, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 27-year-old midfielder has just one year left on his contract and has yet to agree terms for a new deal, with the Blues hoping to swoop for Ramsey should he desire a move away from the Emirates.

Donnarumma to stay at Milan

AC Milan intend to keep Gianluigi Donnarumma for the foreseeable future, despite reports linking the club with Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Donnarumma has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants, with Chelsea and Real Madrid both touted as potential suitors.

However, Massimiliano Mirabelli, the club's sporting director, insists Milan have no inclination to allow the 19-year-old to leave the club, despite their exit from the Europa League.

Varane confirms Man Utd interest

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane admitted Manchester United were, at one point, interested in his services.

The France international arrived at Santiago Bernabeu in 2011, when current United boss Jose Mourinho was still in charge of the Liga giants.

Varane has been linked with a potential switch to United ever since Mourinho took over at Old Trafford, and the 24-year-old confirmed there had been interest from the Premier League club.

'Neymar, CR7 would get along'

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro believes his Brazil team-mate Neymar would get along well with Cristiano Ronaldo if he joined the Spanish giants.

Neymar, 26, is linked with a stunning switch to Madrid despite only joining Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record move from Barcelona last year.

But while Casemiro feels Neymar would enjoy a good friendship with Madrid star Ronaldo, he believes his international team-mate will stay at PSG.

Carvajal: I would sign Neymar over Griezmann

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal would sign Neymar ahead of Antoine Griezmann if he had the choice.

Neymar is linked with a shock move to the La Liga giants despite only recently joining Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a world-record move last year.

Asked who he would pick between Neymar and Atletico Madrid star Griezmann, Carvajal said his experience against the Brazilian made him lean that way.

Madrid and Barca battle for Lenglet

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to fight for the signature of Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet, according to Sport.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has been on the list of future signings for Barcelona, and now Zinedine Zidane wants to add Lenglet to his Madrid side for next season.

With a release clause of just €30 million, there is sure to be plenty of competition for Lenglet's services.

Fears growing that Hazard will leave Chelsea

There are growing concerns at Chelsea that Eden Hazard will leave the club, reports the Mirror.

The Blues were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona this week, and may not return to the competition next season if they can't improve on their current fifth-place spot in the league.

Amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG, Hazard could bolt in the summer if Chelsea aren't able to secure a return to the Champions League.

Man Utd monitoring Bellerin

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Hector Bellerin's situation at Arsenal, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The right-back has been linked with a move away from the Gunners in the summer, with Juventus and Barcelona reportedly among the clubs to hold an interest.

And United have now reached out to the 22-year-old's camp in an effort to potentially secure his signature in the future.

West Ham willing to pay £53m for Benzema

West Ham have emerged as a surprise contender to sign Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, according to Diario Gol.

Benzema could depart the club this summer after a disappointing campaign, but Madrid are demanding £53 million for the 30-year-old.

No club has been willing to meet that asking price as of yet, but the Hammers are reportedly willing to agree to Madrid's demands.

Pochettino calls Malcom to discuss move

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been in direct discussions with Bordeaux star Malcom over a summer move, according to RMC Sport.

Pochettino called the Brazilian in recent weeks in an effort to convince him to move to north London next season.

Bordeaux may demand up to €55 million for the 21-year-old, who is also a reported target of Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Mourinho targets four in the summer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign four players in the summer and is prepared to let as many as seven leave the club, according to Independent.

Mourinho particularly wants a centre-back to partner Eric Bailly, with Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti and Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld the manager's top targets.

The Portuguese also wants a controlling midfielder, with Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reportedly backing his manager's plans to sign more players.

Chelsea to make Asamoah offer if Conte leaves

Chelsea will make an offer for Juventus wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah in the summer, but only if Antonio Conte departs as manager, reports Calciomercato.com.

The 29-year-old's contract will expire at the end of the current campaign and he will be available on a free transfer, but Conte is reportedly not interested in signing a player he coached during his time at Juve.

Bayern contact Pochettino

Bayern Munich have contacted Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to gauge his interest in taking over for Jupp Heynckes, Dietmar Hamann has claimed.

Heynckes took over Bayern on an interim basis this season, but may stay on past the current campaign.

Mourinho no longer wants Perisic

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has ended his interest in signing Ivan Perisic, claims Calciomercato.com.

The Inter winger was one of United's top targets last summer, but the Premier League side was unable to secure a deal for his services.

And with Alexis Sanchez now on board, Mourinho has turned his attention to other targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Inter near De Vrij deal

Inter are working on the final details of a deal to sign Lazio centre-back Stefan de Vrij, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia.

The Dutch international is out of contract at the end of the season and has said that he will be departing Lazio at season's end.

Though Manchester United and Liverpool have been credited with an interest, De Vrij is reportedly set to stay in Serie A next season.

Everton after Swiss centre-back

Everton are interested in signing Saint-Etienne defender Leo Lacroix, who is currently on loan at Basel, according to Sport Witness.

The 26-year-old has impressed while on loan with the Swiss side, particularly in the Champions League against Man City.

Everton are said to be willing to pay £7m for Lacroix, who would be interested in a move to the Premier League.