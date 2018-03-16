English Premier League more physical than Bundesliga, says Everton loanee Ademola Lookman

The English Premier League is more physical than the German Bundesliga. according to Everton loanee Ademola Lookman.

The 20-year-old joined RB Leipzig during the January transfer window, on loan from the Merseyside outfit, and has made five appearances for the club since his arrival.

And despite having spent only two months at Leipzig, the forward is of the opinion that the English topflight is quite physical to the German top division.

“It’s different to the Premier League,” Lookman told Bundesliga website.

“The Premier League is a lot more physical, but most of the teams here like to play football in terms of more passing and moving. It’s a lot different to the Premier League.”

The former Charlton Athletic player scored on his debut to become the first Englishman to register a goal in the Bundesliga since 2005.

“I just like scoring goals whenever I get the chance to. Fate, God – I scored on both of my debuts,” he continued.

“It’s nice to score on your debut but obviously I want to make that consistent and keep on scoring goals. Not on my debuts but off my debuts and more.

“I think to score as many goals as I can and to get as many assists as I can and help the team because it’s important that I’m important to the team.

“I want to show my importance to the team and show how valuable I am to the team, and just help the team progress.”

Lookman will be expected to be on parade when Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men take on league leaders Bayern Munich in their next Bundesliga outing on Sunday.

