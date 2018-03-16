Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has insisted that he will not put Wilfried Zaha under pressure to perform.

Roy Hodgson vows to ease Zaha in

The Cote d'Ivoire international suffered a knee injury on February 8 and was sidelined for a month before returning against Chelsea last weekend as a second-half substitute and assisted with the consolation goal as the Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Stamford Bridge.

And despite losing all their last four games, the former Liverpool manager has maintained that he will be patient with the talismanic forward.

“Neither Wilf nor I can guarantee that he's going to be able to find that level of form again", Hodgson said during a press conference ahead of their clash against Huddersfield Town.

"I'd rather not put him under that much pressure. All we want from Wilf Zaha is the desire, the determination and the character to do what we know he can do.

“When you focus the spotlight so much on one person I think it's very, very dangerous. I'm hoping there'll be quite a few other players who step up in these final games."

Crystal Palace are 18th in the log with 27 points from 30 games and a win on Saturday could lift them off the relegation zone.