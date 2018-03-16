Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Shortstop
Even as the shortstop rankings gets stronger, many fantasy baseball owners can't help but scout for cheap alternatives prior to draft day. They're just so used to going dumpster diving that potential SS breakouts that any player who can offer some power, some speed or, better yet, both, is highlighted on their draft cheat sheets.
Some of the top 2018 sleeper candidates are guys who were on the list last year but failed to live up to the hype. Because of this, many fantasy owners have written them off, but they're far too young to completely ignore. We also highlight a player who might be a one-category specialist, a few others who offer a little of everything, and one who's being undervalued despite a big 2017.
Orlando Arcia, Brewers
It was a bit of a slow burn for Arcia last year, but the 23-year-old shortstop finished with 15 homers and 14 steals. His relatively mediocre BB-rate will limit his average/OBP, runs, and steals upside, but a 20/20 season is certainly possible.
Paul DeJong, Cardinals
DeJong's low-BB, high-K ways didn't hurt him too much last year, as he hit .285 with 25 HRs in only 108 games. Eligible at 2B and SS, it's a bit surprising that DeJong isn't getting more love, but fantasy owners seem leery of his high BABIP (.349) and K-rate (28 percent). But even if his average comes down, his 30-HR, 90-RBI upside is worth plenty. Another season with good batted-ball luck and DeJong could contend for top-five status.
Amed Rosario, Mets
Rosario's 46-game debut last year left a lot to be desired (.248/.271/.394). Perhaps the biggest lowlight was his 49:3 K-to-BB ratio. Even with all that said, he managed 11 homers and 26 SBs between Triple-A and the majors in 2017, and given that he was 21 at the time, that's worth noting. Rosario's lack of walks will hurt his overall game, but he could still be a nice source of steals with a little bit of pop at a thin position.
Jorge Polanco, Twins
Polanco killed the ball in the second half last year, posting a .293/.359/.511 line with 10 homers and seven steals. It's unlikely he can perform at that level all year, but at 24, improvement would be natural. His power-speed upside at a premium position gives him legit value in all formats.
Tim Anderson, White Sox
We liked Anderson going into last season, and even though he didn't have a huge year, he still managed to hit 17 homers and steal 15 bases. His inability to take a walk hurts his overall value, especially in OBP leagues, but he provides some power and speed with the ability to post a good average (career .301 hitter in the minors). At only 24, Anderson is far from a finished product at the major league level even though many fantasy owners will ignore him on draft day.
Addison Russell, Cubs
Russell took a step back last year, and as if often the case in fantasy baseball circles, many have already soured mightily on him. But only 24, Russell shouldn't be written off. Just two years ago he clubbed 21 HRs, and his career minor league line of .301/.376/.521 suggests he should fare better in the majors. Of course, the worry with Russell is he starts slowly and loses playing time, but his glove should help him stick in the lineup.
Dansby Swanson, Braves
Swanson is another young player who many liked prior to last season but quickly soured on after he struggled most of the year. Only 24, it's still too early to disregard Swanson completely, especially given his paitent approach at the plate. He's unlikely to go 20-20 -- or even 15-15 -- but he offers some pop and some speed to help balance your lineup.