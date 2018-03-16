NFL free agent rumors: DE Adrian Clayborn meeting with Patriots

The Patriots may have lost some key players this offseason, but they are already beginning to reload.

First, they traded for defensive back Jason McCourty Thursday, and now there is news that defensive end Adrian Clayborn is on his way to Boston for a meeting, according to ESPN.



I’m told free agent DL Adrian Clayborn “is flying to Boston tonight” for a scheduled visit with the #Patriots, per source.

Clayborn became a free agent this offseason after he tallied 9 1/2 sacks for the Falcons in 2017 and 30 sacks over the first seven years of his career. Clayborn set the Falcons' single-game sack record with six against the Cowboys Nov. 12.

The Colts, Buccaneers, Browns and Falcons are all still in the mix to sign the 29-year-old.