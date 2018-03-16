Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third base
Let's be honest -- our list of 3B sleepers pales in comparison to the guys you can get in the early and early-middle rounds of your draft. With the position loaded at the top of the rankings -- both positional and overall -- the idea of slumming for a bargain 3B or overpaying for a potential breakout isn't very appealing to most fantasy baseball owners.
But there will be a bust or two in that top tier, be it because of poor performance or, more likely, injury, and at least a few heroes will rise from the depths of the rankings. Have identified those heroes? From second-year stars to "boring" mid-career players to an unheralded youngster more suited for deep leagues, we have seven candidates for 3Bs who could outperform their draft positions.
Matt Chapman, A's
Chapman bombed 14 HRs in 84 games with the A's last year after hitting 16 in only 49 games at Triple-A. The 24-year-old slugger is a classic "Three True Outcomes" guy, posting high BB- and K-rates in addition to his impressive power. Teammate Matt Olson might get more hype after hitting 47 homers between the majors and minors last season, but Chapman plays a more premium position and can be had for much cheaper. He's more valuable in OBP leagues, but his power plays in any format.
Rafael Devers, Red Sox
Devers isn't sneaking up on anyone after a successful 58-game stint in the majors last year (.284/.338/.482). Given his age (21) and top-prospect pedigree, Devers might actually be overvalued in some drafts this spring. Still, it's tough to watch him play and not envision him potentially breaking through as a true star sooner rather than later.
Tim Beckham, Orioles
The former No. 1-overall pick had a breakout age-27 season, clubbing 22 homers with the Rays and Orioles last year. Slated to start at third base in Baltimore this year (he won't be eligible there on draft day), Beckham has even more upside. He hit 10 of his 22 dingers during his 57-game stint with Baltimore, including six at Camden Yards. His high strikeout rate makes him a risky pick -- particularly in regards to average -- but 30-10 season is possible if things break right.
Eugenio Suarez, Reds
Suarez seems like a "boring" player who has hit his ceiling, but given his massive improvement in BB-rate last year, he might not be done growing as a hitter. An upside of 25-30 HRs with a handful of steals and solid run/RBI numbers is nothing to sneeze at, and given Suarez's favorable home park, his floor is higher than many further down the rankings.
Miguel Andujar, Yankees
Andujar has been slugging the ball all spring, but his path to consistent playing time is still blocked. Nonetheless, fantasy owners have to be intrigued by his power and solid contact skills if he does get regular at-bats, especially playing in that stacked Yankees' lineup.
Maikel Franco, Phillies
Franco took a step back last year, regressing in virtually every key offensive category aside from a minor bump in BB-rate. That's caused many fantasy owners to write him off despite the fact he's only 25. Franco has already shown impressive power, and he's reportedly working on lowering his ground-ball rate and putting the ball in the air more. Given his solid contact skills, that could mean big things for Franco.
Jeimer Candelario, Tigers
Candelario hit 18 HRs between Triple-A and the majors last year that spanned two organizations. Now with some stability, the 24-year-old switch-hitter has chance to make good on his solild approach at the plate. He's unlikely to post big power numbers, but he could be a good source of OBP with a decent amount of runs, RBIs and homers at a bargain-basement price.