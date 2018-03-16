Golf: Resurgent Woods has his 'feels back' at Bay Hill

Tiger Woods says he has his "feels back" after making an impressive start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.

Resurgent Woods has his 'feels back' at Bay Hill

Woods came close to a first win since 2013 when he was runner-up to Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship last weekend.

The 14-time major champion maintained that momentum in his first round at Bay Hill on Thursday, carding a four-under 68 to put himself in contention again.

Woods said he is starting to feel more like his old self after such a long time out of action due to injury.

"It's just playing tournament golf. I've been away from it for so long that, when I first came back it was just a matter of getting my feel for tournament golf again," he said.

"I think I have it, I feel I'm not really thinking as much around the golf course. I can just see it, feel it and go. That's just because I've got my feels back again."

Woods stressed that there is still plenty to work on despite an encouraging round, which saw him hole a 71-foot putt for one of his six birdies.

"Everything needs to be shored up a little bit, a little bit tighter and a little bit better but every one of us says that," he added.

Henrik Stenson was top of the leaderboard after signing for an eight-under 64, but Aaron Wise and Talor Gooch were still out on the course just two shots adrift of the Swede.