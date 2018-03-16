Rugby League: Shaw on song as Rovers hammer Huddersfield

Ryan Shaw claimed a 22-point haul as Hull KR thrashed Huddersfield Giants 38-6 in Super League on Thursday.
An early try from Ollie Roberts put the Giants in front at the John Smith's Stadium, but that proved to be a false down for Rick Stone's men.
Rovers, excellent in attack and defence, went into the break with a 20-6 advantage courtesy of tries from Andrew Heffernan, Adam Quinlan and Shaw.
Huddersfield could not find a way back in the second half, James Greenwood and Danny McGuire going over either side of a second for Shaw, who was on target with all six conversion attempts and a penalty.
Tim Sheens' side are up to eighth following their second Super League win of the season, two places above the Giants.