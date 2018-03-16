Rugby League: Shaw on song as Rovers hammer Huddersfield

Ryan Shaw claimed a 22-point haul as Hull KR thrashed Huddersfield Giants 38-6 in Super League on Thursday.

Shaw on song as Rovers hammer Huddersfield

An early try from Ollie Roberts put the Giants in front at the John Smith's Stadium, but that proved to be a false down for Rick Stone's men.

Rovers, excellent in attack and defence, went into the break with a 20-6 advantage courtesy of tries from Andrew Heffernan, Adam Quinlan and Shaw.

Huddersfield could not find a way back in the second half, James Greenwood and Danny McGuire going over either side of a second for Shaw, who was on target with all six conversion attempts and a penalty.

Tim Sheens' side are up to eighth following their second Super League win of the season, two places above the Giants.