Saints, Pelicans owner Tom Benson dies at age 90

Benson was hospitalized with the flu nearly a month ago, but the team announced he died Thursday at the Ochsner Medical Center with his wife by his side.



Saints Owner Tom Benson, 90, passed away peacefully today at Ochsner Medical Center with his wife Gayle Marie Benson at his side https://t.co/gjAIQYKdDw pic.twitter.com/BK5aS2vj0v

— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 15, 2018



Benson, who began his career as a car salesman and businessman, purchased the Saints in 1985 for $70 million and two years later New Orleans made the playoffs for the first time. His purchase helped ensure the franchise would remain in New Orleans as the other potential buyers were interested in relocating the organization. The Saints earned 11 playoff berths, six division titles and won Super Bowl 44 against the Colts in 2009 under Benson's leadership.

"I will forever be indebted to Mr. Tom Benson for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a member of the Saints organization and the New Orleans community. I will miss his presence, leadership and grandfatherly advice. We know you will continue to watch over us all with that umbrella in your hand," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said.



Brees on Benson pic.twitter.com/NNr8ZXrFAy

— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 16, 2018



The New Orleans native also became an integral part of the league off the field serving as the chairman of the Finance Committee for three separate stints. He also played a role in New Orleans becoming the host site of the Super Bowl five times since he purchased the team.

In 2012, Benson expanded his ownership into the NBA with the purchase of the Hornets for $338 million, which was rebranded and renamed the following season as the New Orleans Pelicans.



Obituary for Pelicans owner Tom Benson https://t.co/IhGfqFanzn pic.twitter.com/L3oEJOFuiO

— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 15, 2018



Under Benson's ownership, the Pelicans returned to the playoffs in 2015 and the city hosted two NBA All-Star games during his tenure.

"The NBA family mourns the loss of New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson. Big-hearted and gracious, Tom topped off a distinguished business and sports career by acquiring the Pelicans in 2012. During his tenure, he hosted two highly-successful All-Star Games, rebranded the franchise and installed a first-class organization," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He was a dear friend to me and so many others in the sports world, and the loss of his authentic and unique presence will leave an enormous void. We send our heartfelt condolences to Gayle, their family, the Pelicans and Saints, and his countless friends."

Benson, who was born July 12, 1927, attended Loyola University after he served in the Navy. Benson donated $11 million to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the stadium that hosts a preseason NFL game each year. The stadium was formerly known as Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio but it now bears his name as "Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium."