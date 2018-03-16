Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Second base
Second base has transformed into a position where you can find sluggers, speedsters, and everything in between. As a result, 2B sleepers can take all forms and help out in a variety of ways in fantasy baseball leagues. Potentially elite contributors in one or multiple categories are being undervalued in pre-draft 2B rankings.
Playing time is an issue for some of our 2B sleepers, and you know that if they were guaranteed regular at-bats, they'd be going at least a couple rounds earlier in all drafts. We also have one of the last year's top prospects and one of this year's top prospects, both of whom have five-category potential. Finally, we include a guy who's on this list every year because eventually we'll be right.
If nothing else, this group of potential sleepers reminds us how strong 2B looks this year and that you don't need to reach if you don't get one of the elite options.
Ozzie Albies, Braves
Albies is getting so much hype, it's fair to wonder if he's even a "sleeper" anymore. But hte hype is well deserved. He impressed during his 57-game call-up last season, posting a .286/.354/456 line with six homers and eight steals. Between Triple-A and the majors last season, he hit 15 homers and stole 29 bases, all while showing impressive plate discipline. The 21-year-old switch-hitter will likely climb on draft boards as the season nears, and, as with anyone his age, there are risks, but the upside is impossible to ignore.
Javier Baez/Ian Happ, Cubs
Baez (SS) and Happ (OF) are both eligible at other positions and figure to see at least semi-regular at-bats in the Cubs lineup, but the logjam of capable infielders and outfielders in Chicago makes it tough for fantasy owners to really feel confident in anyone not named Rizzo or Bryant. Because of this, both Baez and Happ -- who each hit at least 23 homers and stole at least eight bases last year -- are undervalued despite having top-five potential at 2B. Baez seems like a slightly safer bet for playing time because of his defensive ability, but Happ might have more overall upside because of his power. Either way, one or both of these guys figures to outplay his draft position.
Yoan Moncada, White Sox
Moncada had an up-and-down rookie year, struggling initially after his July call-up before posting a solid .276/.349./469 line over the season's final month. Unsurprisingly, strikeouts were a big issue, but a solid BB-rate and decent power (eight HRs in 54 games) showed what kind of hitter he can be. Moncada really disappointed in the stolen base department, going just three-for-five on SB attempts, but after stealing 111 bases in 267 minor league games, we know has that tool in his backpocket, too. Given his impressive skill set and pedigree, Moncada has a chance to be a real breakout star this season.
Devon Travis, Blue Jays
Try as we might, we just can't quit Travis. Despite injuries derailing his potential "sleeper campaigns" the past two seasons, we're back on the bandwagon. He still profiles as a guy who can go 15-10 with a .300 average and a bunch of runs as long as he stays healthy. However, because so many fantasy owners have been burned by Travis in the past, he's well under the radar. Considering you can get him for next-to-nothing, he's a worthwhile flier, as health is really the only thing standing in his way of being a productive player.
Eduardo Nunez, Red Sox
It's easy to overlook Nunez on Boston's stacked roster, but the 30-year-old utility man has posted a .299/.332/.445 line with 28 homers and 64 SBs in 254 games over the past two seasons -- the majority of which were spent in pitchers parks in Minnesota and San Francisco. With Dustin Pedroia (knee) out until May, Nunez will start the season as an everyday player, and he'll likely find his way into the lineup most days after that as injuries mount and other players need rest. His versatility gives him a boost in value in daily leagues.
Jonathan Villar, Brewers
From second-/third-round bust to potential sleeper in just a year, Villar's uneven career continues. After being burned last year, many are probably swearing off Villar even if he wins the Brewers' 2B job, but his upside still gives him plenty of value, particularly at his current ADP. Villar was a homer away from going 20-60 two years ago, but even if his ceiling is now 15-40, that's still big. The worry is that he'll strike out too much, have a horrible average, and fall into a platoon, and while that's certainly possible, his blend of power and potentially league-leading speed are tough to come by.