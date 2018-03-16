News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

No. 5 seed Ohio State knew there was going to be a challenge in the matchup with No. 12 South Dakota State in the first round of March Madness Thursday.

March Madness 2018: Ohio State's Andre Wesson nearly broke ankles biting on pump fake

The Jackrabbits were a popular upset pick in the first round and Ohio State had not been playing great as of late, but the Buckeyes made their jobs even harder for themselves biting on pump fakes.

Specifically, Andre Wesson hurt himself biting on one from Brandon Key.



Wesson had to go to the bench and then moments later Kam Williams was sidelined with an injury as well.

However, Wesson's ankles (and pride) were able to recover quickly as he made it back on the court before the end of the first half. Williams returned as well.

The game was tied at 43 going into the break.

