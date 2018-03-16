NFL free agent rumors: TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins to sign with Jaguars

News

Blake Bortles will soon have another weapon at his disposal.

According to ESPN, the Jaguars will be signing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a two-year, $10 million deal.




The 25-year-old caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns for the Jets last season. He stands at 6-6 and weighs in at 262 pounds.


Seferian-Jenkins was taken in the second round by the Buccaneers in 2014. Tampa Bay cut Seferian-Jenkins in 2016 after he was charged with DUI.

