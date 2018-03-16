Blake Bortles will soon have another weapon at his disposal.

NFL free agent rumors: TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins to sign with Jaguars

According to ESPN, the Jaguars will be signing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a two-year, $10 million deal.



Former Bucs and Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars per source

— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2018





Austin Seferian-Jenkins' deal with JAX is two years, $10M (as @RapSheet said). The Jets' offer appeared to be close to that. Something curious about this situation. The new Maccagnan: Playing hard ball with his own guys. #Jets

— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 15, 2018



The 25-year-old caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns for the Jets last season. He stands at 6-6 and weighs in at 262 pounds.

Seferian-Jenkins was taken in the second round by the Buccaneers in 2014. Tampa Bay cut Seferian-Jenkins in 2016 after he was charged with DUI.