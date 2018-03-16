Tennis: Kasatkina thrashes Kerber at Indian Wells

Daria Kasatkina took less than an hour to claim another scalp as Angelique Kerber was subjecting to a quarter-final thrashing at the Indian Wells Masters on Thursday.

Kasatkina thrashes Kerber at Indian Wells

Kasatkina, a beaten finalist in Dubai last month, had already knocked out grand slam champions Sloane Stephens and Caroline Wozniacki in California this week.

Kerber became the latest major winner to feel the force of the 20-year-old Russian, who hammered the 10th seed 6-0 6-2 to reach her first Premier Mandatory semi-final.

Kasatkina put on an exhibition, wrapping up the first set in only 22 minutes and putting Kerber out of her misery in a flash.

The unseeded world number 19 blew Kerber away in an inspired display, mixing up drop shots with rasping backhand and forehand winners.

Kerber struggled on serve and failed to get her potent forehand firing in the first set and although she was a little more like herself in the second, Kasatkina was on another level.

There was not a solitary break point for Kerber as Kasatkina sauntered through. Venus Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro will attempt to halt her charge in the last four.