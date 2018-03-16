Mayweather to begin MMA training 'soon'

News

Floyd Mayweather Jr on Thursday confirmed he will begin training for a transition into mixed martial arts in the near future with the help of UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The legendary 41-year-old ended his brief retirement to beat UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a 10-round stoppage in Las Vegas last August, improving his perfect boxing record to 50-0.

It remains unclear who Mayweather would fight, but he appears set on making another comeback.

"I'm gonna start soon," Mayweather told TMZ Sports. "We've [Mayweather and Woodley] been texting back and forth. We talked a couple times, so we gonna start working out real soon."

Mayweather added: "I can wrestle. My wrestling game is not that bad,

"On a scale from 1 to 10, it's probably a 7. And I think we can take it up to a 9 if possible. Of course, my hand game, on a scale of 1 to 10, is 100. My kicking game, on a scale from 1 to 10, is probably a 4."

Mayweather shared a Photoshopped image of himself and McGregor in the octagon last month, hinting at another showdown and further hyping the rematch rumours when he issued a warning to the Irishman.



 

