Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

NFL trade news: Patriots acquire CB Jason McCourty from Browns

The McCourty twins are back together on the same team as the Browns traded cornerback Jason McCourty and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots on Thursday in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.




Jason and his brother Devin, a safety, played alongside one another at Rutgers before they were both drafted in 2009. Devin went No. 27 overall to New England, while Tennessee drafted Jason in the sixth round.

In nine years (eight with the Titans and one with the Browns), Jason has 464 tackles, 16 interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

