Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First base
First base is full of established stars, so it's entirely possible that you're not concerned with finding sleepers at this position. But regardless of your draft strategy, getting cheap power/production for corner infield or UTIL spots (or your bench) has benefits. Dipping down the pre-draft 1B ranking on your cheat sheet is a good place to start this search.
Our list features a variety of sleepers, from a fairly highly ranked guy who could go from "top 12" on draft day to "top five" at the end of the year to some players who are being undervalued despite having breakout seasons last year. We also have a big-time prospect and a former top prospect who's finally healthy.
As with all sleeper lists, these players carry risk, but they also carry big-time upside. Draft them two or three rounds too high and the "value" just isn't there, but if they slip in your draft, you can really clean up.
1
Matt Olson, A's
Olson certainly shouldn't be a surprise to fantasy owners after bombing 24 homers in only 59 games at the major league level last year. In 138 games split between Triple-A and the majors, he hit 47 dingers. The power is real, but what about the rest of his game? He's a career .249 hitter in the minors, so you can't count on much in that category. His high BB-rate makes him much more valuable in OBP leagues, but his high K-rate limits his ceiling. Still, any player who can hit homers like Olson has major value, and if he happens to have a fortunate BABIP season, he could be a top-five player at this stacked position.
2
Yonder Alonso, Indians
Are we a year too late on Alonso? Maybe, but we think he can be even better than last year's breakout, 28-HR campaign. The 30-year-old lefty revamped his swing and hit more balls in the air, and that trend should continue in 2018. The big reason for optimism regarding Alonso is his move to a better lineup in a much better hitters park for lefthanded batters. He's being undervalued in drafts because of a mediocre second half and career numbers that suggest his power output last year was a fluke, but the changes to his approach are real and his situation is much better.
3
Greg Bird, Yankees
Ankle and knee injuries limited Bird to only 48 games last year after he missed all of 2016 because of a shoulder injury, and after hitting a meager .190, fantasy owners might not be too excited about him. But he came alive in the postseason, taking 12 walks and swatting three homers in 13 games. Strikeouts are an issue, which, in turn, makes average a potential issue, but Bird should be an OBP monster with major homer/RBI upside -- if he stays healthy, that is.
4
Ryan McMahon, Rockies
With the signing of Carlos Gonzalez, McMahon's playing time is less guaranteed than it looked at the beginning of spring training, as Ian Desmond could move to first to make way for Gonzalez and/or David Dahl in the outfield more regularly. If McMahon can hold down 1B, fantasy owners should take note, as the big lefty hit .298/.368/.510 in the minors, including an impressive .374/.411/.612 in 70 games at Triple-A last year. Obviously, ballpark is a big factor here, but that's factored into the price of every Rockies' player. McMahon is just 23, so he shouldn't be ignored even if he's not starting on opening day.
5
Josh Bell, Pirates
At first glance, Bell appears to be properly rated -- or even possibly overrated. His 26 HRs last year might be high considering he hits the ball on the ground so often. However, we saw a bunch of sluggers change their launch angle last year and have big results (Justin Smoak, Yonder Alonso), so it would be foolish to simply assume a player of Bell's caliber can't make similar adjustments. Even if he doesn't hit more homers, the 25-year-old switch-hitter could greatly raise his .255 average from last year. He was a career .303 hitter in the minors and has an 11.3-percent BB rate at the major league level.
6
Yuli Gurriel, Astros
A hand injury and five-game suspension will keep Gurriel on the bench for at least the first couple weeks of the season, but that just means he'll be severely undervalued in drafts. You can get him for cheap, stash him on the DL, and reap the benefits of a guy who could go .300-20-85 the rest of the way. You'd like more power upside from your 1B, but Gurriel is a skilled hitter in a stacked lineup. As long as he's getting regular at-bats, he has value.
7
Jose Martinez, Cardinals
Tommy Pham got all the "late-breakout" hype for the Cardinals last year, but Martinez quietly had a similar breakthrough, posting a .309/.379/.518 line with 14 HRs in 109 games. At 29, it's tough to know just how trustworthy Martinez is, but at 6-6, 215 pounds, he has the physical profile to continue pounding the ball and the changes in his swing appear legit. His relatively low K-rate is a good sign, too. The main problem is Martinez doesn't have a spot to play regularly, but if Matt Carpenter's back injury flares up again or one of St. Louis's outfielders gets hurt, Martinez has major upside.