Arsenal team news: Bellerin and Ramsey start in Europa League test

Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey both start for Arsenal in Thursday's Europa League test against AC Milan.



Bellerin did not travel with his team-mates to Italy for the first leg due to suffering from a knee injury, but he is back to full fitness for the match at Emirates Stadium where he replaces Calum Chambers at right-back.

Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey starts in midfield despite Ryan Giggs admitting that the 26-year-old will undergo surgery during the upcoming international break.David Ospina starts in goal while Danny Welbeck is back upfront due to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being cup tied for the Europa League.Meanwhile, AC Milan start with former Liverpool striker Fabio Borini at right-back for the second consecutive game





Subs: Cech, Chambers, Kolasinac, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Nketiah.







: Donnarumma; Borini, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessie, Montolivo, Calhanoglu; Cutrone, André Silva

Subs: Storari, Musacchio, Zapata, Biglia, Bonaventura, Locatelli, Kalinic