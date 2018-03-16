News

Arsenal team news: Bellerin and Ramsey start in Europa League test

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey both start for Arsenal in Thursday's Europa League test against AC Milan.

Bellerin did not travel with his team-mates to Italy for the first leg due to suffering from a knee injury, but he is back to full fitness for the match at Emirates Stadium where he replaces Calum Chambers at right-back.

Arsenal team news: Bellerin and Ramsey start in Europa League test

Arsenal team news: Bellerin and Ramsey start in Europa League test


Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey starts in midfield despite Ryan Giggs admitting that the 26-year-old will undergo surgery during the upcoming international break.

David Ospina starts in goal while Danny Welbeck is back upfront due to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being cup tied for the Europa League.

Meanwhile, AC Milan start with former Liverpool striker Fabio Borini at right-back for the second consecutive game


Subs: Cech, Chambers, Kolasinac, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Nketiah.


Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck.

AC Milan


MORE:
Wilshere recalled by England after two years in international wilderness
| Arsenal vs AC Milan: Live blog, text commentary, line-ups, stream & TV channel
| Arsenal fans show support for under-fire Wenger with tribute banner

: Donnarumma; Borini, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessie, Montolivo, Calhanoglu; Cutrone, André Silva

Subs: Storari, Musacchio, Zapata, Biglia, Bonaventura, Locatelli, Kalinic

