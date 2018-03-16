Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng says he will not turn down an opportunity to rejoin Italian giants AC Milan should he have the chance.

Will in-form Boateng accept another Milan offer?

The 31-year-old, currently on the books of German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, has already had two spells with the Rossoneri, having represented the club between 2010 and 2013, and briefly in 2016.

His first stint at San Siro was eventful as he won the Serie A and the Italian Super Cup in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

“Would I go back? Of course! I’d go back to Milan right away, I could never say no,” Boateng told Tuttomercatoweb.

“At the same time though, I like being realistic and I know it’s almost impossible.

“All my seasons in Rossonero were incredible, I hold on to unique memories. I’m proud to have worn such an important shirt, it was an honour.

“At Milan, I played with a lot of champions, but if I had to name one in particular I’d go for Ronaldinho. He really was the strongest of all.”

But Boateng’s Milan memories go beyond the pitch.

“I could never have imagined a Milan without [former owner Silvio] Berlusconi, I’m serious,” the German-born added.

“Il Cavaliere will always be a part of Rossoneri history, it’s impossible not to miss him.

“On a personal level I can only say thank you, because he helped me become a man.”

Boateng made 85 league appearances for Milan. He also played an instrumental role as the club reached the round of 16 of the Champions League in 2012-13.