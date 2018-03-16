On Thursday evening, Gokulam Kerala FC knocked out NorthEast United FC in the qualifying round of Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Henry Kisekka found the net in the 43rd and 75th minute in the Bino George-coached side's 2-0 victory.

Super Cup 2018: Henry Kisekka's twin strikes send Gokulam Kerala through

The Highlanders opted for a 4-5-1 shape with Danilo leading the lines while the Malabarians lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The first chance of the match came as early as the seventh minute when Gokulam’s Arjun Jayaraj released Kisekka with a through ball but the latter’s half-hearted attempt resulted in nothing.

George’s side seemed to be in better control of the proceedings as they edged closer to a goal eight minutes later. From the middle, Musa found Salman at the edge of the box who picked out an onrushing Kisekka inside the NorthEast United box. However, the Ugandan failed to get on the end of the delivery.

Thereafter, the North-Eastern outfit had two chances in quick succession. Marcinho saw a header miss the target while Halicharan Narzary's indecisiveness cost him a chance to take a shot at goal.

The deadlock was broken in the dying minutes of the first half as the 28-year-old Kisekka found the net in the 43rd minute. Jayaraj’s through ball found Kisekka outside the box, who released a thumping strike from the right to leave Rehenesh with no answer. The lead could have been doubled three minutes later when Lakra delivered a piledriver from distance, but it ricocheted off the crossbar after a finger-tip save from Rehenesh.

Five minutes before the hour mark, NorthEast United had a chance to redeem themselves. Spotting Borges at the edge of the box, Ralte sent the ball for the defensive midfielder who released a long-range shot but it failed to trouble Nikhil Bernard. Later, in the 65th minute, the Highlanders tried to create an opportunity from the left flank with Narzary whipping in a cross for Danilo. But the strike’s half-volley lacked the power to get the better of Bernard.

However, it was Gokulam who preyed on NorthEast United’s loose defence to double their lead. A combination from Salman and Jayaraj saw defenders panic as they let an unmarked Kisekka scored his second goal of the night.

NorthEast United missed a golden chance to get themselves back in the game when Danilo missed a sitter as he shot wide from sniffing distance, in the 77th minute.

Woeful finishing in front of the goal haunted the ISL side yet again as they eventually lost to Gokulam at the full-time. Following the 2-0 win, Gokulam Kerala proceed to the round of 16 where they will lock horns with Bengaluru on April 1.