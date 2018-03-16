Former Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK take on Chennai City FC in the final qualifier of the 2018 Super Cup on Friday evening.



Newly appointed Chennai City coach Mohammed Akbar will take charge for the very first time after they finished eighth on the I-League table.



He said, "It would be wrong to contemplate tomorrow's (Friday) result from the league's outcome. Everyone will start from scratch and we have the potential to swing the result in our way. It's a new challenge and we're ready for it."



"Robbie Keane is a terrific player who can wreak havoc. He might draw two defenders and that might leave open space for others to attack. We have to on our toes all throughout," he shared his thoughts on the 37-year-old star striker.





Super Cup 2018: Chennai City's Mohammed Akbar - Robbie Keane is a terrific player who can wreak havoc

MORE:

Super Cup 2018: ATK v Chennai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview



For ATK's assistant coach, it was all about approaching the tie with caution. "Chennai City have shown their capability on the field and we have to very cautious. Otherwise, we might have to bow out of the tournament on our first day itself," Roy stated.Jayesh Rane wants his side to end their forgettable league season where they finished second from bottom on a high note. "​We haven't had an impressive season. We were plagued with injuries. This is going to be another test and we have to make this opportunity count," the winger expressed.